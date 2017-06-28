Transcript for The unsolved mystery in New York's Central Park

the unsolved mystery in new York's central park. Conner golden lost his lower leg jumping from a rock and unknowingly oobt a bag of explosives leaving the park one year ago. Today, returning to a year, asking if anyone who took photoses or video in that park to come forward. An the rereward jumping higher. And the recall before the 4th of July. Tnt red, white and blue smoke fireworks are being recalled. They are sold at several stores including Walmart and target. Here's why. There's a concern they could explode unexpectedly when lit. At least three injuries have been reported. You can find more information on our website. And the homeowner getting a big surprise in Colorado Springs. Get out of my garage. A mother, you heard her there, pulling into her garage. A black bear welcoming her home. She used her camera to watch him there, and they are making it safer for other houses in the neighborhood.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.