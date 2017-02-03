Transcript for UPS employees deliver surprise package to co-worker

Tinily tonight here, America strong. The ups delivery that surprised the young devoted worker at ups. Reporter: It played out at oxford, Alabama. The colleagues were gathered. One of them leading the way to 19-year-old Derek Taylor, saying to come on over. There was a special delivery for him. Derek has worked here for a year and a half, $12 an hour. His pay going to his medical for his mother. The message straight from the heart. He makes me emotional. Reporter: Makes them emotional because Derek has led by example. His day starts at 4:00 A.M., and he walks about ten miles each way. But that is about to change. You have got your own. Reporter: Pointing to his new car, a jeep cherokee. Derek wiping the tears away in his sleeve. Thank you. Go and looks at it. Reporter: Derek and grateful. This is going to change a lot for me. Thank you again. Reporter: Afterward, Derek posting this picture with his girlfriend, writing, I'm more than appreciative for what my co-workers have done for me. They are all a blessing and I'll never be able to thank them enough. That's the American spirit. I'm David Muir. I'll see you right here tomorrow. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.