UPS employees deliver surprise package to co-worker

The employees chipped in to buy a car for their co-worker who was walking 10 miles to work every day.
1:30 | 03/02/17

Tinily tonight here, America strong. The ups delivery that surprised the young devoted worker at ups. Reporter: It played out at oxford, Alabama. The colleagues were gathered. One of them leading the way to 19-year-old Derek Taylor, saying to come on over. There was a special delivery for him. Derek has worked here for a year and a half, $12 an hour. His pay going to his medical for his mother. The message straight from the heart. He makes me emotional. Reporter: Makes them emotional because Derek has led by example. His day starts at 4:00 A.M., and he walks about ten miles each way. But that is about to change. You have got your own. Reporter: Pointing to his new car, a jeep cherokee. Derek wiping the tears away in his sleeve. Thank you. Go and looks at it. Reporter: Derek and grateful. This is going to change a lot for me. Thank you again. Reporter: Afterward, Derek posting this picture with his girlfriend, writing, I'm more than appreciative for what my co-workers have done for me. They are all a blessing and I'll never be able to thank them enough. That's the American spirit. I'm David Muir. I'll see you right here tomorrow. Good night.

