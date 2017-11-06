US airstrikes target al-Shabab militants in Somalia

The unmanned drone strikes come a day after an Afghan soldier killed three US service members.
06/11/17

Transcript for US airstrikes target al-Shabab militants in Somalia
And now to a strike taking out militants from Al shabaab. We're learning more about the attack on U.S. Troops in eastern Afghanistan as well. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the U.S. Striking a terror target. An unmanned drone hitting Al shabaab litants in Somalia. The Pentagon estimating eight militants killed. One of the Al Qaeda linked group's main training and command posts destroyed. These air strikes, the first under president trump's new authority given to carry out offensive actions in the area. This comes just one day after three American soldiers were killed in Afghanistan. New details emerging on the insider attack. The army soldiers, on a mission supporting Afghan special forces, when an Afghan soldier turned his gun on them, killing two instantly. The third succumbing to his injuries. A fourth soldier, wounded, and medevaced to safety. The Pentagon is investigating these killings. There have been more than 150 deaths from an insider attack since 2007.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

