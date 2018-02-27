Transcript for US attorney general says office is pushing ahead on banning bump stocks

Next, to the students from the high school in parkland, Florida, who vowed to take their never again campaign to the capitol in Washington. Well, they were there today, but will lawmakers propose any changes? Mary Bruce tonight with what the students and the families encountered. Reporter: Florida students on capitol hill are pressing lawmakers to act on guns, but tonight, their calls are falling flat. We shouldn't be banning guns for law-abiding citizens. We should be focusing on making sure that citizens who should not get guns in the first place don't get those guns. Reporter: There is a bill on the table to reinforce existing background checks backed by both parties, and the NRA. But it's stalled in the senate and likely would not have stopped the Florida shooter. If that is all congress does, we won't have done our job to keep America's families safe. Reporter: Are you confident that you're doing enough? This is not just one thing, but we got to get started somewhere, and the worst thing we could possibly do is leave here this week empty-handed. Reporter: As recently as Saturday, the president has called to raise the minimum age to purchase rifles. It doesn't seem to make sense that you have to wait until you are 21 years old to get a pistol, but to get a gun like this maniac used in the school, you get that at 18. I mean, that doesn't make sense. Reporter: But there is no legislation in the works and the president also wants to ban bump stocks. Today, the attorney general said they're pushing ahead, with or without congress. Mary Bruce with us tonight, as well. And Mary, you just reported what students heard in the capitol today. Lawmakers not very receptive there they took their message to Florida's state capitol, too. Have lawmakers on the local level taken any action? Reporter: Florida lawmakers have rejected an assault weapons ban, but the state did take a first step to raising the minimum purchase age to 21, and arming some teachers. But David, Florida has just one week left in session to act on all of this.

