Transcript for US figure skater makes history, landing triple axel at Olympics

America strong. And the American skater revealing what it took to pull that off. This is the moment 24-year-old figure skater mirai nagasu made history. She can't second guess. She has to go right up into it. Yes! Boom! Reporter: Becoming the first American woman to land a triple Axel at the olympics. Well that triple Axel will go down in the record books! Reporter: Making it look easy, but even mirai knows it was anything but. Hours of grueling practice. Posting video of herself trying and failing. Perfecting her form on this pulley. To try to convey the feeling of a triple Axel, it is a fast jump. The faster you spin, the harder it is to basically breathe, because there's so much force. Reporter: Going into the gravity deifying jump at 20 miles an hour. Pulling it off in less than a second. When I'm taking on a challenging jump, I focus on the things that will help me land it. I think of things like, stay on the circle and left shoulder in front, so, very technical, opposed to, oh, my god, am I going to land it? Reporter: Her teammates cheering that flawless landing from the stands. Among them, 28-year-old Adam Rippon from Pennsylvania, the two didn't make the olympics team four years ago, Rippon telling reporters, they got in-and-out burgers and climbed up on the roof of her house to cheer each other up. Tonight, they're being cheered on by all of America.

