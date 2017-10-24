Transcript for US intelligence authorities examining video of Nigerien militant group

Next tonight here, to new video obtained by ABC news and new reporting tonight. Who ambushed and killed those four special ops soldiers? We now know the mission changed for those four soldiers and their team. Morphing into a second mission for a high value ISIS target. And tonight, was it more than the Pentagon, was the CIA involved? Here's our chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross. Reporter: U.S. Intelligence authorities tonight are examining this video of a militant group, active in the area of the Niger ambush, young men with motorbikes and heavy weapons. Shouting allahu akbar, god is great. Looking to see if the two dozen or so men were directly involved in the deadly ambush that killed the four U.S. Soldiers with the attackers all escaping on motorbikes. The video was provided to ABC news by a former us military expert on west Africa, the images reportedly recorded around the time of the attack near the village where it happened, the men speaking in local ethnic dialect. It says, if we capture them, what are we going to do with them, one of them says, we'll decapitate them. Reporter: Rudolph Atallah spent years in the region for the U.S. Military, and says the video was actually shot by the leader of the local militant group, named Abu walid, who last year pledged allegiance to ISIS, He is certainly one of the high value individuals that the U.S. Government is looking at. Reporter: U.S. Forces have been in Niger for four years now, training local troops and waging a secret war against terrorists that also involved the CIA. So are they taking risks? They are. Reporter: Two senior U.S. Intelligence officials tell ABC news tonight that the mission went from reconnaissance to kill or capture, after the unit received information that a high value target had been located some eight hours away. They were ordered to move on his location, but found nothing. Did the mission change? That is one of the questions that's being asked. It's a fair question. Reporter: The ambush took place as the unit returned to base, low on sleep, their movements now being tracked by the militants. Help did not arrive for two hours. And Brian Ross back with us tonight. And we know the Pentagon has said that when the original mission was planned, contact with the enemy was, quote, unlikely. We are now hearing that this mission changed to a kill or capture mission, so, the question, were these American soldiers adequately prepared for that change in mission? Reporter: David, that's the key question. Investigators have been told, there was a second green beret team that was supposed to chopper in and meet up with the first team, but they never made it. Now the question tonight is, David, why? Brian Ross tonight and your team, thank you.

