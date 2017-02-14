Transcript for New US sanctions are announced against Venezuela's vice president

Next this evening to new U.S. Sanctions announced against a foreign leader tonight. Steve mnuchin calling the vice president of Venezuela an international drug trafficker. That leader lashing out at the U.S. Tonight calling it an imperialist aggression. The concern over drugs is just one symptom of a country with the world's largest oil reserves spiraling into ruin, and you're about to witness families struggling for food and medicine. Some eating meals every other day. ABC's Matt Gutman from Venezuela. Reporter: We met up with second-grade teacher Vanessa, and she invited us into her class. She says some of of her students have fainted from hunger [ speaking in a foreign language ] Reporter: Just milk. These kids aren't asking for candy or fast food. Leche. Reporter: When the food began to vanish, so did Vanessa's students. The upturned chairs on the desk, an unofficial role call. Reporter: More than a third of the country's teachers miss school every day to stand in lines like these, hoping to find the staples for their own children. Vanessa and her husband have to alternate eating every night to make sure their son eats every day. This is the smile on his face. Reporter: The future is uncertain here. But Vanessa and her family are still holding out hope for change. Thanks to Matt and the team in Venezuela. Matt will have much more of his reporting, witnessing horrifying conditions in that country on a special edition of "Nightline," 12:35 eastern tonight. There is much more on "World

