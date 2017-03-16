Transcript for USA gymnastics CEO resigns amid sex abuse allegations against former team doctor

It's so index of other news tonight, and new fallout from the scandal rocking usa gymnastics. The group's president and CEO resigning today amid claims he was slow T react to widespread sex abuse allegations. Almost 80 women and girls accusing the former deem doctor of abuse. The Indianapolis star claiming gymnasts were claiming this for over 20 years. The kidnapping suspect in Birmingham, Alabama, and we learn how she got out alive. We reported on the victim escaping from her own car, falling to the pavement, and vooiing. Many cars come with emergency latcheto escape from the inside. Some have a grow in the dark, or light, and the feature is not available in older cars. Lindsey vonn crashing hard at the world cup finals in aspen. He walked away on her own. She has battled injuries, and she was hoping to make her fourth winter olympics. Wish her well after that fall.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.