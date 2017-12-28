Transcript for Van crashes into a building in Seattle during rush hour

Time now for the index, and a scare in Seattle, when a shuttle van plowed onto a sidewalk in the heart of the city's busy retail district. The van jumped a curb before striking several pedestrians and slamming into a gap store during the lunch hour rush. Six injuries reported, including the driver, who police say suffered some kind of medical emergency. Authorities say there is no relation to terror. In Baltimore, police on the hunt for two suspects in the killing of a college sophomore. The Baltimore police department releasing this surveillance video, showing the trigger man and an akccomplice in what they say was a robbery that turned deadly. The victim, 19-year-old onthan toba tobash. His mother calling the crime senseless. There have been more than 340 homicides in Baltimore in 2017, the most on record. At least one family member taking exception with something Meghan Markle's royal fiance said. After prince Harry told a radio interviewer that the Royals are the family the American actress, quote, never had, her estranged half sister, Samantha, who shares a father with mark M, responding on Twitter, quote, actually, she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. The half sister, who has had no contact with Markle for years, is promising an upcoming tell-all. Kensington palace spokesperson declining to comment. And no signature required. A sign of the times for three major cret card companies. American Express, Mastercard and discover all announcing that starting in April, they will no longer require your signature to complete a purchase. The move meant to make shopping faster and more convenient. The companies insist security will not be compromised, krifting new technology like chip readers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.