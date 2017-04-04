Transcript for Vice President Mike Pence steps in to revive health care reform plan

Meantime on capitol hill, the new effort to repeal and replace Obamacare, take two. Intense meetings taking place with some conservative Republicans. But would pre-existing condition coverage be going away? Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: On capitol hill today, vice president Mike pence stepping in to bring healthcare reform back from the dead. Is healthcare going to get done this week? What makes this time any different? The white house is now trying to strike a deal with the freedom caucus, those ultra-conservative members who killed the first bill. President trump attacking them ever since. But now, eager for a win, the white house seems to be putting on the table something the president vowed not to touch. When you replace it, are you going to make sure that people with preconditions are still covered? Yes. Because it happens to be one of the strongest assets. Reporter: Today, the white house is considering effectively doing away with that provision. People with pre-existing conditions could see their healthcare costs skyrocket. Also on the chopping block, the requirement that insurance companies cover essential benefits like wellness visits, mental health treatment, maternity care and even ambulances. Now, individual states could opt out. Is healthcare reform back on? Yes, it is. Reporter: Republicans know the clock is ticking. With members about to head home for two weeks, they could be facing more of this. If you yell one more time like that, I'm going to ask you -- Reporter: Still, tonight, no legislation and no agreement. It's premature to say where we are or what we're on, because we're at that conceptual stage right now. Ma pri, are moderate Republicans going to be onboard? Reporter: Any concessions to conservatives risk alienating the moderates.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.