Transcript for New video emerges of Harrison Ford's close call with a Boeing 737

We turn next tonight to a developing story as we're on the air right here in the west we have new images now of Harrison Ford's close call with a 737. While piloting his own plane authorities say mistaking the taxi way for the runways. Here's ABC's clintons and dealt with the images. It's the same Harrison Ford probably wishes could have a second take. That's the actor single engine plane on final approach to southern California's Orange County airport last week but mistakenly landing on a taxiway instead of a runway. Watches Ford flies right over an American Airlines 737 would more than 100 people on board. After landing Ford asked controllers at that jet was supposed to be below Adam ports flight begin minutes earlier at the Santa Monica airport. It okay beautiful Capello but that is targeting. Her home. On the radio he sounded momentarily confused at first identifying his plane as a helicopter. Helicopters. Helicopter both her. It is quote I don't fault. Is. On the big screen and in real life Ford and accomplished pilot is no stranger to narrow escapes in close calls hard slap back. Two years ago he was seriously injured in this crash landing on a golf course tonight the FAA tells us there are still investigating Clayton say an LA BC news Denver.

