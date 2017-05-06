New video of London Bridge terror attack depicts 18 minutes of horror

More
Video captures the terror unfold, including a woman who died in her fiancÃ?(c)'s arms.
3:35 | 06/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New video of London Bridge terror attack depicts 18 minutes of horror

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47853655,"title":"New video of London Bridge terror attack depicts 18 minutes of horror ","duration":"3:35","description":"Video captures the terror unfold, including a woman who died in her fiancÃ?(c)'s arms. ","url":"/WNT/video/video-london-bridge-terror-attack-depicts-18-minutes-47853655","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.