Transcript for Video released of confrontation with police that led to deadly shooting

Turning now to the tense confrontation with police, escalating to a deadly shooting, all of it captured on body cam. Here's ABC's Ron Claiborne with that video. Reporter: It begins routinely enough. Roy, Utah, officers confronting Nicholas Sanchez, suspected of loitering outside a gas station convenience store. Come over here and talk to me. Let's go. Really? Or do you just want to be arrested right now? It's your choice. What did I do, though? Reporter: Sanchez ignores the officer's command to approach him. Keep your hands out of your pockets for me. Sorry, look, I ain't got nothing. Reporter: But when he raises his sweatshirt, a gun can be seen in his waistband. You got a gun on you, do not reach for your pockets. What? Reporter: Suddenly, the man bolts, chased by one cop, the other police officer trailing. Let me see your hands! Let me see your hands! Reporter: The officer's body cam video does not show exactly what happened, but moments later, Sanchez was shot dead by 16 bullets, including one from his own gun, fired by the officer who chased him. That shooting was back in February. Police say that Sanchez had an extensive criminal history, including weapons charges. Those two police officers, they are on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation by the sheriff's department. Tom? That body came video no doubt part of that investigation.

