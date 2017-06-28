Transcript for New video shows gunman firing at cops from a Baltimore city bus

Next to some incredible video. A close-up look at a shootout on a city bus. A robbery suspect making a getaway. Then firing on police when they close in on him. Tonight, we are seeing new video from inside the bus and of the passengers running for their lives. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, new video showing the terrifying shootout inside a crowded Baltimore city bus. The gunman firing at cops rushing the scene using both hands. Armed with two 40 caliber handguns and several magazines of ammo. Baltimore county police say earlier this month Blaine Erb tried robbing two people before getting on that bus. When police pulled the bus over, Erb reacted. In the middle of the gunfire, passengers frantically running, one wounded in the crossfire. Officer down. Officer down. Shot. Reporter: An officer also shot. This body cam video shows them using cars as shields. This was like watching a horror movie in my backyard. Reporter: Erb then flees the bus, running at officers while shooting, eventually he was killed by police. The wounded officer and passenger have both recovered. Police say Erb had a long record and appeared determined not to go back to jail.

