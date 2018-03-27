Transcript for Video shows vehicle slamming into trooper, sending him airborne

tonight to the Utah state trooper surviving a frightening accident, struck on an icy highway. And tonight, that married father of four is speaking out from the hospital, with a message to the driver. Here's ABC's whit Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, this heartstopping crash caught on camera. In a snowy Utah canyon. Going up to get turned around. Reporter: Sergeant cade benchley responding to multiple slideoffs. Suddenly, an out of control vehicle slamming into the veteran trooper from behind, sending him airborne. Good samaritans rushing to his aid. Radioing from his car for help. I need an ambulance, one of your officers has been hit by a car. I had no idea that it was that hard and that -- yeah, I flew. Reporter: The sergeant forgiving the woman that put him into the hospital. She did make a mistake, and I think she's learned from her. Reporter: The 13-year veteran and father of four escaping with broken ribs and a broken shoulder blade. It's a miracle that he's still alive. They've all seen the video. And -- It's unreal. Reporter: David, the woman who hit sergeant benchley stayed onscene, apologizing repeatedly. Local police will now determine whether she'll face any charges for unsave driving. David? Whit Johnson, thank you. Just amazing to see him sitting up. We're glad he's okay.

