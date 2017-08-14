Transcript for New video shows violent arrest in Euclid, Ohio, of officer beating a young man

To a traffic stop in Ohio turning violent and the video igniting controversy in officer seen repeatedly punching the suspect and now authorities releasing their own video. Here's ABC's Steve Olson some. On FaceBook alone nearly five million people and counting tonight have seen the video of this violent arrest in you call it Ohio. The officer doing the punching us now on paid administrative leave 25 year old Richard Hubbard. Whose head was bastard to the street. Is out on bond charged with resisting arrest and driving under suspension. Or this happened fast during this traffic stop police say the young black driver ignored the order to face away. And as the officer attempted to take him into custody he began physically resisting take a look again from the police dash camera this is what police say is ignoring the order. This away from it. They split the link between. But he instantly it does seem clear that after the officer tries to take him down he appears to be resisted. The young man was already in control. And it's clear that is upset that excessive use of force. Police say they're reviewing this entire incident Hubbard appears in court on the 24 David thank you Steve.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.