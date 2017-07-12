Views from above a wildfire

More
KABC's helicopter reporter J.T. Alpaugh discusses and shares views of the severity of the Thomas fire.
1:48 | 12/07/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Views from above a wildfire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51655659,"title":"Views from above a wildfire","duration":"1:48","description":"KABC's helicopter reporter J.T. Alpaugh discusses and shares views of the severity of the Thomas fire.","url":"/WNT/video/views-wildfire-51655659","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.