Virginia Muslim girl's murder not a hate crime, officials say

More
ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people are buzzing about.
0:47 | 06/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia Muslim girl's murder not a hate crime, officials say
To the index. The murder of a teenage Muslim girl in sterling, Virginia. Police say the 17-year-old was beaten to death. They say she was the victim of road rage. Investigators say she was walking to a mosque with friends. The suspect driving up to them. 22-year-old Darwin torres is under arrest. Police do not believe she was targeted. Two investigations into electrocutions in two separate Lakes. Police say 11-year-old Kayla Motos died when swimming in Tom's river, New Jersey. In Ohio, 19-year-old Evan curry was electrocuted jumping into lake Erie. The new health headline. Reliving back pain. A study revealing that yoga is equal to physical therapy. That study in the annals of internal medicine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48144114,"title":"Virginia Muslim girl's murder not a hate crime, officials say","duration":"0:47","description":"ABC News' David Muir reports the stories people are buzzing about.","url":"/WNT/video/virginia-muslim-girls-murder-hate-crime-officials-48144114","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.