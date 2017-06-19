Transcript for Virginia Muslim girl's murder not a hate crime, officials say

To the index. The murder of a teenage Muslim girl in sterling, Virginia. Police say the 17-year-old was beaten to death. They say she was the victim of road rage. Investigators say she was walking to a mosque with friends. The suspect driving up to them. 22-year-old Darwin torres is under arrest. Police do not believe she was targeted. Two investigations into electrocutions in two separate Lakes. Police say 11-year-old Kayla Motos died when swimming in Tom's river, New Jersey. In Ohio, 19-year-old Evan curry was electrocuted jumping into lake Erie. The new health headline. Reliving back pain. A study revealing that yoga is equal to physical therapy. That study in the annals of internal medicine.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.