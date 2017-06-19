-
Now Playing: Trump avoids phrase 'radical Islamic terrorism' in speech to Muslim world
-
Now Playing: Teen found dead after suspected kidnapping near Virginia mosque
-
Now Playing: UK Muslim leader says man got out of car and hugged him
-
Now Playing: Muslim Teen Who Challenged Donald Trump Speaks Out
-
Now Playing: Severe storms move across eastern U.S.
-
Now Playing: Details revealed from Carrie Fisher's autopsy report
-
Now Playing: Virginia Muslim girl's murder not a hate crime, officials say
-
Now Playing: New-York based dog company features employee photos on packaging
-
Now Playing: Jon Ossoff makes last-minute push in Georgia's sixth congressional district
-
Now Playing: Otto Warmbier, American student held in North Korea for 17 months, dies
-
Now Playing: Jon Ossoff making final campaigns stops as special election nears
-
Now Playing: Georgia special election: Why this race matters
-
Now Playing: 5-year-old who had 3 heart surgeries released from hospital
-
Now Playing: Police find no evidence of hate crime after teen found dead near Virginia mosque
-
Now Playing: FDNY gives 2-wheel surprise to boy impaled by his bike
-
Now Playing: 2 water electrocution accidents spark safety concerns
-
Now Playing: Severe weather affects millions across the US
-
Now Playing: 7 sailors found dead after USS Fitzgerald collision
-
Now Playing: 6 students get probation in death of 19-year-old woman