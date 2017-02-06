Transcript for Vladimir Putin mocks 'hysteria' over Russian hacking during the presidential campaign

Next, Russian president Vladimir Putin with a message about president trump's decision. And what he said about the idea of Russian hackers in the election. And this question, was president trump ready to lift sanctions on Russia with nothing in return just days into his administration? Here's David Wright. Reporter: The Russian president took the stage, to go easy on president trump's decision, using a phrase in English. Don't worry, be happy. Reporter: And Putin blamed the Democrats for the hysteria over the hacking of the campaign. And in his most belittling tone, the Russian president claimed the Clinton camp was acting like an antisemites. But U.S. Intelligence says there's plenty of proof for the hacking. One reason why investigators want to question presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner. Was his meeting with gorkov. Was it part of a Russian influence operation? Reporter: Just yesterday, ABC news tracked down gorkov, but he wouldn't answer questions. As did the white house, other than this one. Does the president still have confidence in Jared Kushner? Absolutely. Reporter: We also just learned, just weeks after president Obama expelled the Russian compounds. The sanctions would be lifted. I didn't see any American interests being served by giving Putin something for nothing. Reporter: For now, they remain in effect. With insiders saying the situation is just too hot. David? Brian, thank you. Now to the deadly rampage. ISIS is claiming responsibility.

