Transcript for Volunteer constable shoots a driver fleeing traffic stop in South Carolina

And we begin with the controversial video tonight. A driver pulled over by police. They ask him to get out of the car. He repeatedly asks why. When he pulls away, he is shot several times. That shooting in South Carolina on police body cam, but it wasn't the officers who fired. It was a volunteer constable who fired the shots. The mayor tonight calling the incident, quote, troubling, that he released the video right away. The driver did survive, and tonight, he's talking. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami, leading us off. Man, you in a rush? No. Speed limit was 45. I got you. You're going a little left of center over there on, coming onto sunset. My fire messed up. Reporter: South Carolina prosecutors are pouring over these police vid Yoes tonight and deciding someone needs to be charged. Is there any kind of drugs in the car, sir? No, sir, please. Okay. All right. I can smell a little bit of weed coming from the car. Reporter: Two of the men with guns seen in this routine traffic stop in Florence, south Carolina, are real police, who never fire a single shot. But keep your eyes on this man, a state constable who's essentially a volunteer, riding along. Honestly, I am not stepping out of my car, for what? Reporter: 28-year-old Brandon Fludd is refusing to get out of the white Cadillac. Constable Christopher bachachin, whose day job is a pharmacist, and is identified here on a trade group website, is seen here circling the car with his hand on his gun. Sir, I need you to step out of the car. Mr. Fludd, I need you to step out of the car. Stop, stop, stop, stop. Reporter: Fludd puts his foot on the gas, but bachochin fires eight shots. Three of them hit Fludd. Listen, next time, if someone's telling you to get out the car, they tell you a directive, listen to them, because it could have ended worse. Reporter: When we talked to Fludd today, he still had a bullet in his chest. I didn't deserve to be shot three times. And now, I have to live with it for the rest of my life. Reporter: He and his lawyer admit he shouldn't have run, but say a pharmacist shouldn't be pretending to be a cop. This guy overreacted. He wasn't properly trained, wasn't properly supervised. Steve osunsami with us tonight. And Steve, authorities, as you pointed out, were very quick to release this video? Reporter: That's right, David. They wanted to make sure that people knew that their officers acted correctly, that they're trained not to shoot at moving vehicles, because bullets could hit bystanders. These volunteer police programs are under the microscope tonight. David? Steve osunsami leading us off.

