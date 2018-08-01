Transcript for Washington state authorities are looking for the person who fatally shot Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney

We turn next tonight to the urgent manhunt right now, a sheriff's deputy responding to a call for help, then shot and killed while chasing two suspects. That deputy, a married father of three, and here's ABC's Clayton Sandell with the images from Washington state. Reporter: Tonight, in Washington state, investigators say a cop killer is on the loose. He's down. Get it to everybody. Copy, 484 is down. Reporter: Late last night, Daniel Mccartney was responding to reports of an intruder at a home south of Seattle. The caller can hear glass breaking and people scream egg. Reporter: When he arrived six minutes later, he chased two suspects who had taken off. Investigators say one pulled a GU gun. You can hear Mccartney on the radio. In the gun battle, one suspect was killed. The other got away. Going to need fire prio one officer down. Reporter: Fellow officers rushing Mccartney to the hospital. He did not survive. Took off after them. That's what our guys do. Reporter: Mccartney was a Navy vet, married with three young boys. Investigators have a description of his killer and say they are chasing leads. Tonight, investigators are working with the FBI and the ATF and even though it's barely a

