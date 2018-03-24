-
Now Playing: Former water park executive charged with involuntary manslaughter
-
Now Playing: Family files lawsuit after son flies off water park slide
-
Now Playing: President Trump goes to Florida as accusations pile up
-
Now Playing: Spring snow storms passing through 11 states
-
Now Playing: A former water park executive is facing criminal charges
-
Now Playing: Two South Carolina bus drivers are being hailed as heroes
-
Now Playing: A cardiologist in Chicago dressed up as Chewbacca for his young patient
-
Now Playing: The young voices heard at March for Our Lives
-
Now Playing: 'Happy Birthday' sing-along at March for Our Lives protest becomes emotional
-
Now Playing: Teens march on Washington, D.C., to end gun violence
-
Now Playing: Thousands March for Our Lives in New York City
-
Now Playing: MLK's young granddaughter excites crowd at March for Our Lives
-
Now Playing: Parkland student says politicians 'have been hitting the snooze button'
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old girl gives passionate speech at March for Our Lives
-
Now Playing: Parkland student says 'no more' to inactive politicians
-
Now Playing: Student issues warning to NRA at March for Our Lives rally
-
Now Playing: Crowds gather ahead of March for Our Lives in D.C.
-
Now Playing: Teachers, students rally at March for Our Lives in D.C.
-
Now Playing: Parkland student sees 'bright, new future' at March for Our Lives rally
-
Now Playing: School librarian says 'arm me with my books,' not guns