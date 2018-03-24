Transcript for A former water park executive is facing criminal charges

And back here at home, the new headline about a deadly water park accident in Kansas. The first criminal charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy who was thrown from the world's tallest water slide back in 2016. Authorities say the company knew the ride was dangerous and ic noerd the risks anyway. Reporter: Billed as the world's tallest water slide and a former park executive tonight facing criminal charges in connection with the 2016 death of a 10-year-old boy. Tyler Austin miles, director of operations at the time, charged with more than a dozen counts. Including involuntary manslaughter. For having, quote, knowledge that the rafts were still going airborne in the days before the verruckt's grand opening. Court documents show more than a dozen people were injured on the ride before the 10-year-old Caleb Schwab was thrown off the raft and decapitated. In an interview last year, Caleb's parents relive the moment they learned what happened. There was a gentleman who wouldn't allow me to come close enough to see what was going on. And he just kept saying, trust me, you don't want to go any further. Reporter: In a statement Friday, they said our review of the facts and circumstances of the accident has never shown any evidence of criminal conduct on the part of anyone and the company says it was deeply disappointed to learn that any individual is being personally charged for the terrible accident on verruckt. Matt Gutman, ABC news, los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.