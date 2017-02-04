Transcript for Weather officials issue 'high risk' warning in the South

Good evening. Thanks for joining us on this Sunday. I'm Tom llamas. As we come on the air tonight, we are tracking a very active and very deadly storm situation. Weather officials issuing a rare, high-risk warning as tornadoes and severe storms sweep across the south. Large and destructive tornadoes already spotted in Louisiana, this one in Alexandria, and this one, in St. Lawrence parish, destroyed, killing a mother and her 3-year-old daughter inside. Flash flooding. Drivers taken by surprise on this road in Lafayette, Louisiana, and tonight the national weather service is warning this is a particularly dangerous situation with more than 30 million people at risk through tomorrow night. ABC's Clayton Sandell starting us off. Reporter: Tonight, millions are in a tornado threat. But when left this path of destruction. We ask that people stay off the roads. Reporter: A family in Breaux bridge, Louisiana, was in this mobile home, the winds too powerful, ripping it apart, killing a mother and her 3-year-old child. The highways in Dallas, a heavy flooding stahling drivers in Lafayette. The cars in Dallas a dangerous mess. The dangerous weather, a tornado destroying this church in Chesapeake, Virginia, Friday. Drone video shows the church in ruin us. It's not what we expected. In nearby Virginia Beach, an ef-2 tornado with winds up to 120 miles per hour uprooting tree enters ripping the side of this house. The chimney is completely off. Holes inside of siding. Houses missing. It's just overwhelming. Reporter: 50 homes were damaged, forcing 30 residents to evacuate. Things can be fixed. And dangerous weather in so many parts of the country. Clayton Sandell from Houston, Texas. A tornado touching down in that state. The weather is far from over in the south tonight, right, Clayton? Reporter: That's right, Tom. The storms are just beginning to fire up in Louisiana and the governor E nor there is asking people to stay off the roads and get the storm shelters ready. ABC's rob Marciano is here. He is tracking it. What is the headed to? You mentioned how rare the high risk is. I want to show you the map. A particularly dangerous situation and now it's expanded in Mississippi. Flod watching as well. A lot of heavy Yan and raining thunderstorms with this. And Louisiana, tornado warnings right now. We mef forward to the night, in Mississippi by tomorrow morning and a couple more waves across the gulf coast, Montgomery, Birmingham, Atlanta by 1:00, 20 2:00 in the afternoon. Moderate risk that is very dangerous from mobile to Columbus. And long track tornadoes in a populated area. Dangerous as well. The teams will be tracking it tomorrow night. Next to, the epic disaster in South America.

