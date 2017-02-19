Transcript for White House defends Trump's Sweden comment

And we begin with the comments by the president causing confusion around the world. President trump, before a packed crowd last night, kicking off his 2020 campaign with a rally in Melbourne, Florida. Alluding to problems in Sweden in secticonnection with a list of cities that have experienced terrorism. But there have been none. And the Swedish embassy in Washington reaching out for clarification. Here's Mary Bruce, in Florida, starting us off tonight. Reporter: The white house forced to explain this head-scratching comment from the president. Speaking Saturday about the link between terrorism and refugees. You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what's happening last night in Sweden. Sweden. Who would believe this? Reporter: What couldn't be believed -- what the president was talking about. Incident in Sweden? What incident? Sweden, they took in large numbers and they are having problems like they never thought possible. You look at what's happening in Brussels. You look at what's happening all over the world. Reporter: Even the Swedish government, baffled, reaching out to the state department for clarification. The former Swedish prime minister tweeting, "Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound." Today, the white house explaining. The president "Was talking about rising crime and recent incidents in general and not referring to a specific incident." Adding that the president was referencing a news report he had seen the night before. The president's comments about Sweden came just 30 minutes after he railed against a familiar target. The dishonest media, which has published one false story after another. I will never, ever let them get away with it. I will do whatever I can that they don't get away with it. But just Thursday, he falsely boasted about the size of his electoral college win. I guess it was the biggest electoral college win since Ronald Reagan. Reporter: That's simply not true. And when confronted about it -- Well, I don't know. I was given that information. I was given -- I actually, I've seen that information around. Reporter: The president holding a campaign rally Saturday, saying he was taking his message directly to his supporters without what he called the filter of the press. We are here today to speak the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. You guys give Donald Trump a hard time. You dissect his, what he said. He's not a politician. He doesn't have the perfect thing to say. But we love the fact that he goes straight to us and we can decipher it. Reporter: As trump declares the media "The enemy of the American people," even Republican lawmakers are sounding the alarm. A consolidation of power, when you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press. Reporter: His own defense secretary says the media is not the enemy. No, the press, as far as I'm concerned, are a constituency that we deal with and I don't have any issues with the press myself. Reporter: The president is facing real challenges. Concerns about his travel ban, now on hold. Questions about his administration's possible ties to Russia. And he is still lacking a national security adviser. In Florida today, the president meeting with at least four possible replacements, after Michael Flynn was forced to resign. That announcement, expected to be coming soon. And Mary joins us from Florida. You just showed us who interviewed today. Are these the final four? And two other big-name candidates no longer in the mix? Reporter: Two possible contenders have already taken themselves out. David Petraeus and Robert Harward. And now we're learning there could be even more contenders being considered in the coming days.

