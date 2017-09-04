Now Playing: Russia calls US military strike in Syria a 'violation of international law'

Now Playing: Trump calls chemical attack in Syria 'an affront to humanity'

Now Playing: National manhunt for Wisconsin gun store robbery suspect

Now Playing: Suicide bombings hit two Christian churches in Egypt

Now Playing: White House facing a high-stakes global showdown

Now Playing: Dangerous brush fires in Florida

Now Playing: New details on the Stockholm truck terror suspect

Now Playing: Alabama governor embroiled in alleged sex scandal

Now Playing: Deadly shooting at an upscale gym in south Florida

Now Playing: Fort Collins police takedown caught on cell phone video

Now Playing: The brain cancer survivor and the doctor willing to operate when no one else would

Now Playing: Syrian airfield hit by US missiles up and running again

Now Playing: White House denies reports of infighting

Now Playing: Swedish truck attack suspect may have had bomb in vehicle

Now Playing: 'Armed and dangerous' man suspected of plotting mass attack

Now Playing: 5 children hospitalized after inflatable slide, bounce house go airborne

Now Playing: Ongoing problems plague Delta airlines; hundreds of flights cancelled

Now Playing: IRS has a new warning about tax scams

Now Playing: A massive explosion levels a house in Mississsippi