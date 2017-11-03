Transcript for White House intruder arrested near entrance to the residence

Zblmpkts and good evening. Thank you for joining us on a Saturday night. I'm Rebecca Jarvis in for Tom llamas. We begin with the security breach at the white house. The first-known breach since president trump took office. An intruder carrying a backpack climbing the fence just before midnight. Arrested on the south ground near the entrance to the residence. President trump inside the white house at the time. Today, praising the secret service for their quick work. The breach under investigation as authorities reveal more about what the intruder was allegedly carrying. Reporter: Tonight, an alleged intruder in custody. The incident happened just before midnight Friday night when a fence jumper scaled the fence approximately six feet tall. The indiatruder has to make it over the top. He had to make it over the perimeter fence. Meant to keep people out. He then made his way on the south side of the grounds. Couple a hundreds of yards from the east wing where the first family residence is located. The fence jumper was stopped and questioned. Saying he was a friend of the president and said he had an appointment. This video shows the lights of the south lawn suddenly turning on. The secret service arrested the 26-year-old without incident. His backpack was tested for hazardous material but nothing was found. Authorities say he was carrying mace. Today, the president trump thanking the secret service. The secret service did a fantastic job, it was a troubled person. It was a very sad, but the secret service was fantastic. Reporter: Tonight, it's under investigation. This is supposed to be one of the safest places in the world, how can people keep jumping over this fence? Because this fence is short enough, literally anybody enough, literally anybody who's able-bodied get over the fence. Reporter: This. Reporter: This intruder scaled the fence in 2015. As the first family was eating their holiday meal the secret service surrounded him and took him into custody. And this one was caught just after he got all the way inside. Tonight the suspect is in federal custody. There are plans to boost security here by raising the fence. That work is slated to be completed next year. Rebecca. Gloria, thank you.

