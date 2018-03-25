Transcript for The White House prepares for another shakeup

We begin with the new turmoil at the white house. Another major change could happen. This, after president trump fired his secretary of state and national security adviser. Chris ruddy telling us one or two more changes are coming soon. Whose job is safe? And whose isn't? And the president has suffered a new setback in the legal team handling the Russia investigation. Two lawyers he tapped to join in won't be coming onboard. Here's David Wright. Reporter: Tonight, the white house is bracing for yet another staff shakeup. He told me he thinks the white house is operating like a smooth machine, his words. Reporter: Trump's friend, Chris ruddy, spoke with the president last night. He did say he's expecting to make one or two major changes to his government very soon. Other white house sources, not the president, tell me the veterans' affairs secretary, David shulkin, is likely to depart very soon. Reporter: A holdover from the Obama administration, he has been under fire for lavish lavish travel on the taxpayers' dime. Others are for the moment, safe, according to ruddy. Among them, Ben Carson and John Kelly. Meanwhile, former campaign manager Corey Lewandowsky says, he may not replace those fired. The difference with this president is, he is the decision maker and loves the information being brought to him. I see him as the hub, with a number of spokes coming out. Reporter: And the president is shaking up his legal team, too. Despite tweeting, many lawyers and top firms want to represent me in the Russia case. Don't believe the fake news narrative. Late last week, the lead lawyer representing him in the Russia probe resigned. Now it turns out the two expected to replace him won't be joining at all. Citing conflicts with other clients. This comes at a significant moment in the investigation, as trump considers whether to testify before the special counsel. Thank you very much. Thank you. All right, David joins us live from the white house. There may be even more shakeups in the administration. Reports that John Bolton will be looking to crack down after the recent leaks? Reporter: That's right, Tom. Bolton has called the leaks totally unacceptable. He has a reputation as a bull in a China shop. Combative, conservative, and hawkish. And there are repts he may want to clean house once he gets here. Tom? David, thank you. Next to president trump's other legal challenge. The lawsuit from adult film star

