Transcript for White House suggests additional preconditions to US-North Korea meeting

To the high stakes gamble from president trump agreeing to meet face-to-face with Kim Jong-un. Any reward from this also comes with great risk. Tonight what the white house is now saying about this face-to-face meeting during the course of high tensions with North Korea. And questions about whether the the president of the united States and the north Korean dictator should be seen together. Should Kim Jong-un be elevated to the same stage? ABC's Jon Karl tonight with what he has just learned. Reporter: The president was ecstatic, poking his head into the white house briefing room to announce something big was about to happen. Telling ABC news, "I hope you give me credit." Minutes later, the south Koreans revealed the surprise message from Kim Jong-un. He expressed his eagerness to meet president trump as soon as possible. Reporter: Kim's invitation included a promise to pause nuclear and missile tests and to accept that U.S. Troops will continue joint military exercises with the south. The white house seemed to accept the offer with no strings attached, saying simply "The president will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong-un at a place and time to be determined." But today, the white house suggested there are now other pre-conditions. But does he think Kim Jong-un can be trusted as a negotiating partner? Look, we are not in the negotiation right now. We have accepted the invitation to talk based on them following through with concrete actions on the promises that they have made. Reporter: According to the press secretary, North Korea has promised something big, de-nuclearization. They promised to denuclearize. They have promised to stop nuclear and missile testing. And they have recognized that we're going to continue in our military exercises. This meeting won't take place without concrete actions that match the promises that have been made by North Korea. Reporter: It's unclear exactly what those concrete actions are or how they would be verified. No sitting president has ever met with a leader of north Korea. And before yesterday's surprise announcement, the idea seemed virtually unthinkable. Coming after a year of escalating tensions, including North Korea's most powerful nuclear and missile tests. The rhetoric has been red hot. North Korea best not make any more threats to the united States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime. Reporter: Kim has called trump mentally deranged and an old lunatic. Trump has called Kim a maniac, a madman and a sick puppy. But last year, the president also described Kim as a, quote smart cookie. And tonight, the next step in their relationship, to be determined. So let's get to Jon Karl. He is live at the white house tonight. And Jon, even with Sarah Sanders talking about the preconditions in the briefing, your sources saying they are very much planning to move forward with this meeting? Reporter: A senior white house official, David, just told me there are, in fact, no new preconditions. No promise on de-nuclearization from the north Koreans. The policy that was announced last night remains. The only promises from the north Koreans are they will stop for now, their nuclear tests and missile tests and accept the joint military kpexercises with the U.S. And South Korea. Officials here David, are fully expecting and planning for a meeting with Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. All right, Jon Karl at the white house.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.