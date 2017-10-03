Transcript for White House takes credit for 235,000 jobs created in February

celebrating the new jobs numbers out tonight. 235,000 new jobs created. Tonight, president trump's press secretary saying the numbers may have been phony in the past, but they're very real now. Here's Rebecca Jarvis. Reporter: Tonight, the white house out pointing to numbers. Unemployment down to 4.7% and 235,000 new jobs created in February. Many in construction which had its strongest month of hiring in nearly a decade manufacturing and mining jobs also up. The president tweeting his approval of today's report. A report he famously questioned in the past. The unemployment numbers, as you know is total fiction. Don't believe those phony numbers. I hear 5.3% unemployment, that is the biggest joke there is. Reporter: But today, a turnaround. I talked to the president prior to this and he said to quote him very clearly, "They may have been phony in the past, but it's very real now." Reporter: February marks the 77th straight month of job creation. Momentum DNC chair Tom Perez was quick to point out. Trump inherited an economy from Barack Obama. Since the election, stocks are up 14%. David Muir in the oval office the day the Dow crossed 20,000. And the Dow, on top of it, just hit 20,000. First time in history. I'm very proud of that. Now, we have to go up, up, up. We don't want it to stay there. That's the challenge, Mr. President. That's going to be the challenge. The president recognizing the challenge. Rebecca with us. And one of the challenges, when the federal reserve reveals whether or not interest rates will change next week. Yes, this report today all but seals the deal. Which means the cost of Borr borrowing will go up. Rebecca, thank you. There is a headline tonight from the Vatican. Pope Francis saying the church

