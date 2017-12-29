Transcript for Wichita, Kansas police are investigating a fatal shooting as a 'SWATTING' incident

Time now for the "Index." The deadly police shooting in wish the. An unarmed man killed by police in the door of his home. Authorities believe a prank call known as swatting led police to the house. Swatting is when someone falsely reports a shooting and hostage situation. An officer opened fire when the man reached for his waist. No arrests have been made. Next to the train collision in Boston, more than a dozen passengers hurt when two trolleys collided this afternoon. At least 16 people taken to the hospital. Most with minor injuries. Remaining passengers walked along the tracks to board shuttle buses. The crash is under investigation. The NFL changing the rules. The league says the Houston Texans will not be punished for their handling of quarterback Tom savage's recent concussion. You see him shaking. He remained in the game despite shaking on the field. Investigators say concussion protocol outcome was unacceptable. The league adding a specialist to monitor replays. Any player who shows signs of impact seizure will be removed immediately. Call him sir Ringo. Awarded a knighthood by queen Elizabeth. Also knighted. Barry Gibb who is dedicating the honor to his late brothers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.