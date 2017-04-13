Transcript for Wife of ex-teacher accused of kidnapping student reveals his last message

Next tonight an ABC news exclusive tonight. Tonight, right here, the wife and daughters of a Tennessee high schoolteacher accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student. That teacher's family now speaking out to our Eva pilgrim. His wife saying she never saw any reason to doubt him. His daughters begging him tonight to return home. It's. It's one month to the day that 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas disappeared after getting dropped off at a Tennessee restaurant. Her alleged kidnapper? Her teacher, tad Cummins. Now tonight, his wife, family is speaking out in an exclusive interview with our Eva pilgrim. The last time they were spotted? ? We just want to come home. We miss you so much. We're here for you, no matter what. Reporter: The last time they were spotted? Two days after disappearing in Oklahoma City, hundreds of miles from home. Surveillance cameras captures the teacher and the student in a Walmart. New tonight, ABC news learning that Cummins left a note for his wife. What was in that note? That's something because of the investigation I feel like I shouldn't discuss. Reporter: Cummins' wife of 31 years, now filing for divorce. And now we've learned Cummins uses blood pressure medication. So authorities are telling pharmacies across the country to be on alert for Cummins. He's expected to need a prescription refill soon. In Columbia, Tennessee, Eva pilgrim, ABC news.

