Transcript for WikiLeaks purports to publish CIA secret docs

what could be a major security breach. A bombshell involving the CIA. Tonight, wikileaks posting what they say are thousands of documents from the CIA, exposing the agency's secrets. Is the CIA breaking into smartphones, iPads, even TVs? Is has their playbook been revealed around the world? Here's ABC's chief investigative correspondent, Brian Ross tonight. Reporter: Officials tonight are calling it a devastating security breach and perhaps the biggest leak of CIA documents ever. How they are using household electron electronic devices to spy on the targets. It appears to be the 8,700 documents and files posted on wikileaks reveal some of CIA programs with code names like aftermidnight and brutal kangaroo, now in the hands of terrorists and foreign targets. Legitimate targets are now going to button up. So this hurts? Oh god, it's without question that it hurts. Reporter: One of the leaked files reveals a program called "Weeping angel" which can remotely turn a Samsung TV anywhere in the world into a secret listening device, even when appearing to be off. The name "Weeping angel" seems to come from the monster statues in a bbc TV show, "Doctor who," which only attack when no one else is looking. The leaked files also reveal how the CIA can hack into I-pads and a full range of smart phones, and turn them into listening devices, again even when they appear off or gain access to messages before they are encrypted by popular apps. We have entered what I call the new cyber warfare. This is how we fight our battles now. Reporter: The secret documents also disclose how the CIA has been working on a program to hack into cars and trucks, conceivably turning them into what wikileaks says could be tools of "Nearly undetectable assassinations." The next thing that intelligence agencies will do is have their experts try to figure out how much damage does this release do. Reporter: Wikileaks has been in the spotlight for publishing an incredible amount of secret U.S. Information. Most recently, the e-mails of the democratic party hacked by Russian intelligence. That led to praise during the campaign by Donald Trump. Wikileaks, I love wikileaks. It's been amazing what's coming out on wikileaks. This wikileaks is like a treasure trove. Reporter: But today, there was no comment today from the trump white house. I'm not going to comment on that. Obviously that's something not fully evaluated if it was I would not comment from here on on that. So we wait for comment from the white house on this wikileaks development. In the meantime, Brian, what are you learning from your sources at the CIA tonight about what they believe is behind this? Reporter: For the record, CIA officials won't say if the documents are authentic, but the damage assessment has begun. They were given the documents by a contractor, and they are trying to find out who may have leaked these documents. Our thanks to you.

