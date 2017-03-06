Transcript for Wild shootout at a gas station convenience store in Texas

Now, to the wild shootout at a gas station in Texas. Three officers wounded when a gunman opened fire. Drivers desperate to get away. ABC's Eva pilgrim picks up the story with the late details. Reporter: A barrage of bullets flying as a manhunt for a murder suspect ends in that terrifying and deadly scene. Bystanders running for cover inside a convenience store, as gun shots rang out in Laredo, Texas, late Friday afternoon. Police saying 55-year-old Antonio Gerardo Rodriguez opened fire on police. Here, once officer takes cover, firing back. Police had been searching for Rodriguez, a suspect in his girlfriend's murder. Her body found at their apartment earlier that morning. Authorities pulled into this gas station after spotting his car. A witness catching the moment authorities say he fired at police. Police officers seen here in this video approaching their target. Drivers finding themselves in the cross fire, desperate to get away. Three officers seriously wounded in the shootout, one of them critically. Rodriguez, killed in the exchange. We prepare for it, we train for it, but we're not truly ready for it until you encounter this. Reporter: No bystanders were hurt in the shootout. Those officers are all in the hospital recovering. Tom? All right, Eva, thank you so much. And we're learning more

