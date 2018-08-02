Transcript for Winter blast makes its way across the US as schools close

Mary, thank you. As Americans braceorhat possible shutdown, they are bracing for something else tonight, a major winter storm bearing down. And in fact, Chicago and Detroit could see a foot of snow, the morning rush could be very dangerous. Heavy snow starting overnight in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. In New York, the cleanup from yesterday's storm, bracing for the new round to come. Dangerous travel, including this driver, wow, losing control on an icy road in Connecticut. Rob is tracking it all for us. Reporter: David, this storm is looking more aggressive all day long. Flakes flying into northern Illinois. This will fill in overnight. The heaviest coming in Chicago after midnight. So, a good call to cancel schools there tomorrow. By 6:00 A.M., Detroit, Cleveland. All day long. It hugs the I-90 corridor right through central New York. Albany gets it by 6:00 P.M. Warnings up from Montana to Michigan. A tight gradient of 6 to 12 inches of snow across northern Illinois through northern parts of Ohio. David? Rob, thank you. Next, to South Korea tonight, the first competitions

