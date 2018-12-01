Transcript for Winter storm brings snow, ice, sleet and rain across the US

The powerful winter storm tonight at this hour. More than 70 million in the path from Mississippi to Maine. More than 40 vehicles involved in a pileup on interstate 40. Temperatures are about to plunge more than 30 degrees and here's Eva pilgrim on the chain reaction crash. Reporter: Tonight both hands on the wheel for millions, this powerful winter storm bringing snow, ice, sleet, and rain. In Indiana an icy glaze on everything including roads. Troopers warning drivers to be careful and prepared. "Have a full tank of gas, have some food in the car with you, have a charged cell phone." Reporter: And on interstate 40 in Carroll county Tennessee the highway a tangled mess of vehicles and auto parts. Walter Kohler and his wife nearly killed after a chain reaction crash at least 40 cars and semi's piled up. My wife screamed and somebody hit us in the back, spun us out to the side here and then another semi truck couldn't stop hit us in the front head on collision so we got hit in the front and the back so this pickup here that's your truck? That's my truck. Reporter: Overnight -- treacherous blizzard conditions from Kansas to the dakotas to Wisconsin. This car in Missouri losing traction in fresh snow swerving across I- 29 doing a full 180, wheels spinning to get out of that ditch. And in the east thawing conditions caused ice jams along the great Lakes in upstate new York. And flooding near Pittsburgh ruining this entire lot of brand new cars. This dangerous driving continuing into the night and Eva joins us live from JFK airport. Affecting flights as well. Reporter: That's right. Nationwide more than 5,000 flights delayed. 1,000 canceled today. David. This storm on the move and bringing bone chilling cold and let's get to rob Marciano life on New York's west side highway. We can see the fog behind you as well rob. Reporter: Yeah, it's bad. The warm side of the system bringing its own set of problems. You can't see the bridge behind me. Look at the precip. It is huge. Kentucky and Tennessee and Ohio, Pittsburgh getting into the frozen precip and Albany as well tonight. Difference at midnight. 55 in New York. 18 in Syracuse, raining through the morning and daytime tomorrow. Boston could see flooding and temps fall below freezing and then we're back into the fridge on Sunday. David. All these wild temperature swings continue.

