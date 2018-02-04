Winter storm warnings as 2nd April snowstorm forming across US

More
NYC got 5.5 inches, the most snow this late in the season in more than 35 years.
0:52 | 04/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Winter storm warnings as 2nd April snowstorm forming across US
Next, the severe weather watch, and the winter weather alerts across nine states tonight. From Montana to Michigan. It comes after a fast-moving storm, icy roads causing this accident on I-70 in St. Charles, Missouri. And heavy snow postponing today's home opener at Yankee stadium. Look at that. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano tracking it all. Rob, good evening. Reporter: Good evening to you, Tom. Our snowstorm this morning has quickly left, but the next April winter storm is hot on its heels. We've got winter storm warnings posted for much of the midwest. A strong one coming out of the northern rockies. By tomorrow morning, more snow from Minneapolis, back through Green Bay. Heavy pulse of thunderstorms, Cincinnati, Indianapolis. You got snow last night. That will push into the New York City area tomorrow. Second round of thunderstorms, some of which could be strong, after 4 to 8-plus inches of snow across the great Lakes. Tornadoes possible tomorrow, as well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54189890,"title":"Winter storm warnings as 2nd April snowstorm forming across US","duration":"0:52","description":"NYC got 5.5 inches, the most snow this late in the season in more than 35 years.","url":"/WNT/video/winter-storm-warnings-2nd-april-snowstorm-forming-us-54189890","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.