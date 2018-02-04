Transcript for Winter storm warnings as 2nd April snowstorm forming across US

Next, the severe weather watch, and the winter weather alerts across nine states tonight. From Montana to Michigan. It comes after a fast-moving storm, icy roads causing this accident on I-70 in St. Charles, Missouri. And heavy snow postponing today's home opener at Yankee stadium. Look at that. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano tracking it all. Rob, good evening. Reporter: Good evening to you, Tom. Our snowstorm this morning has quickly left, but the next April winter storm is hot on its heels. We've got winter storm warnings posted for much of the midwest. A strong one coming out of the northern rockies. By tomorrow morning, more snow from Minneapolis, back through Green Bay. Heavy pulse of thunderstorms, Cincinnati, Indianapolis. You got snow last night. That will push into the New York City area tomorrow. Second round of thunderstorms, some of which could be strong, after 4 to 8-plus inches of snow across the great Lakes. Tornadoes possible tomorrow, as well.

