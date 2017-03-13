Transcript for Winter storms cause several states of emergency

Good evening, and we begin tonight with a major nor'easter bearing down on much of the east. Two powerful systems combining, and it's going to bring dangerous conditions. More than two feet of snow in some places, and damaging winds. One of those systems combining forces already moving across the wid mes tonight. The whole thing will barrel up the coast. Blinding conditions on highways already. Stopping traffic there on I-41 in Wisconsin. Some air travel grinding to a halt. De-icing this plane in Minneapolis. Thousands of flights coast to coast at this hour. Schools closed in philly, Boston, among others. Ginger zee tracking hour by hour, but first, ABC's Alex Perez from Chicago. Reporter: Tonight, the time to prepare is running out. The midwest getting the first taste of the soon-to-be massive, late winter storm that will bury millions in the northeast. Outside Milwaukee, up to a foot of snow brought car crashes, shutting down parts of both interstate 41 and interstate 43. This chain-reaction wreck involving three semis and a dozen other vehicles. A blast of snow, Chicago's first since December, snarling the morning commute. That storm, set to combine with another one in the gulf and move up the east coast as a powerful nor'easter that even the national weather service calls "Life threatening." New York City schools and other large districts in the storm zone closed tomorrow. This should be a very serious blizzard. One that everyone should take seriously. Reporter: As residents up on food and fuel all along the northeast corridor. I bought lunch meat, so I'm going to make plenty of sandwiches, so I'm prepared. I'm low on gas so I decided to fill up before. Reporter: Some 400 vehicles will be treating philadelphia-area roads. Our rob Marciano is there. The salt and plow trucks are backing up and loading up. This is part of a 50,000-ton stockpile of salt here in Philadelphia that they'll use to try to beat back this storm. Reporter: Amid fears of widespread power outages, brigades of utility trucks getting into position. In belmar, New Jersey, heavy equipment building massive sand barriers to keep back the ocean. Our two biggest concerns are the high tides, the one in the morning on Tuesday and the one in the evening. Reporter: Some 60 million now in the storm's path. And Alex Perez is live tonight in Chicago, and Alex, more snow on the way there tonight? Reporter: That's right, David. Round two tonight of just six inches. Half a foot of lake effect snow across the Chicago area expected. All of this is the first significant snow we have had here in Chicago since December, but it's nothing compared to what's headed your way and the rest of the northeast. David? Alex Perez leading us off. Thank you. Let's get to chief meteorologist, ginger zee tracking this tonight and into tomorrow morning. Ginger, you heard the New York City mayor there, saying take this very seriously tonight, and you were telling us the models say the same thing. Right into those we go. I want to bring you here because the crucial time starts in the section couple of hours. Snow flying in Indiana and Ohio at this hour. They are going to combine, and that lull gets absorbed. I want to stop it at 7:00 A.M. This is a big time if people will try to drive. Look at New York City. That's some of the heaviest banding there. Philadelphia on that rain-snow line. Washington, D.C. Goes to a mix. I think coastal totals will be cut significantly because of that rain-snow mix. See Boston at 7:00. Philadelphia is done wit, and just a couple of wraparound showers. All of us done with it by Wednesday. Go your ABC local meteorologist, but check some of the numbers. Very low, especially Virginia to the south along the coast, high in the Hudson valley in northeast Pennsylvania, and don't want forget we have a blizzard because of the wind. No matter how much snow falls, it will be dangerous indeed. We'll be tracking it on "Gma.."

