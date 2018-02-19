Transcript for Winter weather advisories in Los Angeles and on the West Coast

Next, the winter storm barrelling from coast to coast tonight. Alerts in 24 states from California, all the way east to Vermont. Heavy snow and icy conditions in Salt Lake City tonight. More than 100 accidents and counting across the country. And look at this, flooding in mason, West Virginia. More rain and the way from Texas all the way up to Michigan. A messy scene across the country. Let's get to rob Marciano, tracking it all tonight. Reporter: A big system. We call this a highly amplified system. Warmth to the east, cold to the west. You see the snows in the mountains, that will continue across the northern tier. Icing from Green Bay back to des Moines. We're worried about the rain, Chicago to Detroit. And then tomorrow afternoon, another batch of rain kind of focuses down across the mid south. And by the time Wednesday rolls around, we could see fire inches of rain in this area, and that's going to run the rivers high. The temperatures are going to be well above norm am. 20 to 25 degrees. Near 70 degrees in Cleveland. Even warmer on Wednesday. Rob, thank you. Next tonight, the brawl at sea.

