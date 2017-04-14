Transcript for Wisconsin fugitive in custody after intense 10-day manhunt

Next now, a nationwide manhunt for a Wisconsin fugitive has finally come to an end. Accused of robbing a gun shop, seen mailing a manifesto to the white house. Tonight, the threat is over. Alex Perez on how that manhunt came to an end. Reporter: Tonight, the man who led the FBI on an intense ten-day manhunt, paralyzing parts of Wisconsin, finally in custody. Joseph Jakubowski brought into federal court this afternoon. Today is truly a very good Friday in rock county. Reporter: The dramatic lead-up to his capture starting around 7:00 P.M., when a farmer called police to report a man camping on his property in rural kickapoo, Wisconsin, 120 miles from Jakubowski's home in janesville. I mean, the one thing he said over and over is, no one listens to me. Reporter: He talked to the man for an hour, but didn't realize he was Jakubowski until he called authorities. Authorities creating a large perimeter. Armed officers dispatched to nearby homes to protect residents. Revolution. It's time for change. Reporter: Jakubowski on the run since April 4th, after stealing 18 firearms from this janesville gun shop. The self-declared anti-government, anti-religion revolutionary threatening to carry out attacks at churches, and police say seen mailing this rambling manifesto to the white house. Nearly 11 hours after zeroing in on him, police move in, the suspect captured without incident. I'm just glad it's done with, the situation is being taken care of, and we can proceed as Normal. Reporter: Police say Jakubowski had five guns, a bulletproof vest and a helmet when he was captured. He now faces federal gun and burglary charges. Tom? Alex, thank you.

