Transcript for WNT says 'Happy New Year'

??? Carmax Music Sting Finally tonight here a thank you to Tom for filling in this week and a moment to thank all of you at home. I'm grateful you turn to us every night and what a year of news it's been and grateful for everyone behind the scenes. All the friends I count on every single night to get this newscast on the air. We're in this together. From all of us here, thanks for watching. Have a good evening and an early happy new year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.