Woman at center of 1954 landmark Supreme Court decision dies

Brown vs. Board of Education ended school segregation in the U.S.
0:16 | 03/26/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman at center of 1954 landmark Supreme Court decision dies
A passing to note tonight the Linda Brown has died her story taught in history books across this country. As a young girl into peak she was at the center of the 1954 landmark Supreme Court decision brown vs the board of education and dean school segregation Linda Brown. 76.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

