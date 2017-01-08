Woman dies mysteriously while on vacation in Maryland

More
Ashley O'Connor's body was found buried in the sand in Ocean City, Maryland; authorities are looking into the possibility that she may have fallen into a hole dug by vacationers.
1:11 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman dies mysteriously while on vacation in Maryland
We turn now to the mystery death in ocean city, Maryland. The woman on vacation with her family. Her body found buried in the sand. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Tonight, authorities trying to figure out how 30-year-old Ashley o'connor died. Her body found by beachgoers in ocean city on Monday. My beach operator is telling me all they can see is an arm sticking out of the sand. They think they have a deceased body. Reporter: Forensic investigators waist deep where she was discovered, digging for clues. Her parents last heard from her around 2:30 A.M. Monday. We have a policy about holes in the sand because of the danger of collapse. So a hole cannot be deeper than knee deep to the smallest person. Reporter: Accidents like this are rare. Researchers say in the past ten years worldwide, there have been 31 incidents of people dying when recreational holes of sand collapse in on them. The medical examiner's office telling us o'connor's death was accidental. The cause, asphyxiation and suffer occasion. Thank you. When we come back here tonight, the headline about how

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48978534,"title":"Woman dies mysteriously while on vacation in Maryland","duration":"1:11","description":"Ashley O'Connor's body was found buried in the sand in Ocean City, Maryland; authorities are looking into the possibility that she may have fallen into a hole dug by vacationers.","url":"/WNT/video/woman-dies-mysteriously-vacation-maryland-48978534","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.