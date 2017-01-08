Transcript for Woman dies mysteriously while on vacation in Maryland

We turn now to the mystery death in ocean city, Maryland. The woman on vacation with her family. Her body found buried in the sand. Here's ABC's Linzie Janis. Reporter: Tonight, authorities trying to figure out how 30-year-old Ashley o'connor died. Her body found by beachgoers in ocean city on Monday. My beach operator is telling me all they can see is an arm sticking out of the sand. They think they have a deceased body. Reporter: Forensic investigators waist deep where she was discovered, digging for clues. Her parents last heard from her around 2:30 A.M. Monday. We have a policy about holes in the sand because of the danger of collapse. So a hole cannot be deeper than knee deep to the smallest person. Reporter: Accidents like this are rare. Researchers say in the past ten years worldwide, there have been 31 incidents of people dying when recreational holes of sand collapse in on them. The medical examiner's office telling us o'connor's death was accidental. The cause, asphyxiation and suffer occasion. Thank you. When we come back here tonight, the headline about how

