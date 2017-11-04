Transcript for Woman shoots 2 people in parking lot of auto parts company

Next tonight here, authorities are on the scene of work place shooting in broad daylight. A woman open firing. In auto parts. She then took her own life after leaving two in kit critical condition. ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Investigators in cookeville, Tennessee, tonight are trying to figure out what set off a woman who brought a handgun to the parking lot of this high-tech auto parts production company. Police are calling the shooting a domestic dispute. When officers arrived they discovered that three people had been shot. Further investigation indicated two of those people were female, and one was male. The sole shooter, was female, and she has deceased." Reporter: The man and woman who survived the shooting were flown to regional hospitals, and are in critical condition. Well, we understand that there was some type of relationship, we don't know exactly what that is, between a couple of the parties. It's my understanding that two of the persons involved worked here. Reporter: They make rearview mirror systems here, as seen in these videos posted online. They have hundreds of employees, who were watching as police looked for bullet casings and towed cars that appeared to be involved. Police are interviewing witnesses tonight, and say they're thankful there was no larger danger or threat, David. Steve, thank you. When we come back -- the

