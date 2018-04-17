Transcript for Woman nearly sucked out of plane after engine fails: Passengers

and we begin with thator scene playing out onboard a passenger jet, southwe flight 1380. It had justaken off from new York city.ngine exploding. A piece of engine smashing through a window passgers say the woman seated beside T window was nearly suut of the plane. She did not curve. Several others were inju oxygen masks droppingdown. Then an emergency landing in Philadelphia. U can see firefighters wait the dousing the tarmac with foam the NTSB is now O the scene investigating the first deadly accidentnvolving domestic airline in near decade. ABC's nzie janiseads us off from Philadelphia. Reporter: The in-flight terror began just mis after takeoff. Number one engine fail Reporter: Southli 1380, carrying passengers and five crew, was headed from New York's laguard Dallas when it abruptly diverted to Philadelphia. The cabin losing pressure. Masks dropping from the ceiling. Terrified passengers bracing. We've got injured passengers. I ps, okay. And are you, is your airplane physically on fire? No, it's not on fire, but part of it's missing Reporter: You can see the leftngine mang window in the 14th row blown out where LE passengeras sitting. Multiple passengers tel us she S nearly sucked out of theplane. You hear a loud explosion. The explosion shattered the window. Immediately, there was wd pouring though the plane. We do have informa T was one fay. R at least semore jured. Passenrs livestrea the chaoon the plane's wifi. Mattnchin sending his pregnant wife back in da good-bye text. My wife is in her third trimester with our first child. So, I spent a lot of my time ngarticulatehat my fiwords to be to mrn child. Reportehaken passengers evacuawn the stair to the foam-covered tarmac. Right there, you see the maled left engine. The passengers onboard the aircraft, in addition to the flight crew and the cabin crew, did some pretty amazi things on a very difficult circumstance. Reporter: Southwest experienced a sar incident in 2016 on another packed flight from New Orleans to Orlando. No one was injured in that incident. That iident is still under investigation. We've hadwoncidents in less than two years, a the ques is is it a maintenance oblem with southwest? Is it a designroblem with the nufacturer S it some new failure mode thatidn't know about that comes WHE airplanes begin to get old? And LE Janis wh U live tonight from Philadelphia and linz we were all trying to remember theastime there was a deadly incident lining a domestic plane. I remember being on thecenen Buffalo, new yorkhat was the last deadly incident in 2009? Repte that's right, David. Ten years ago. And tonight,ntsb investigators goo be taking apart that engine a looking at the plane's maintenance records to try to figure out how this happened. Southwest says it is dtated and expressed its deepest sympathies to the family of the woman who lost her life Linzie, thank you. We're going toen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.