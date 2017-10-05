Work crews repair hole at the largest nuclear waste site in America

More
Hundreds of tons of dirt are being stuffed into the hole to keep radioactive particles from spreading.
1:19 | 05/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Work crews repair hole at the largest nuclear waste site in America

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47336150,"title":"Work crews repair hole at the largest nuclear waste site in America ","duration":"1:19","description":"Hundreds of tons of dirt are being stuffed into the hole to keep radioactive particles from spreading.","url":"/WNT/video/work-crews-repair-hole-largest-nuclear-waste-site-47336150","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.