Transcript for World leaders react to North Korean hydrogen bomb test

And as questions mount about the white house response, China, Japan, and South Korea all on edge. Here's Ian Pannell. Reporter: This nuclear test was so powerful it triggered an earthquake felt from Russia to China. But tonight it's the political aftershocks shaking the world. North Korea's main trading partner warning it to stop taking actions that deteriorate the situation. And South Korea says its president will speak with Donald Trump about ways to deploy the strongest strategic assets. The south Korean president seems to be saying that he will ask the United States to reintroduce tactical nuclear weapons on to the Korean peninsula. Reporter: Earlier this summer, North Korea proved it has missiles that can hit the U.S. Mainland. Analysts concluding they've made a miniaturized warhead that can fit inside. Officials are worried it could have nuclear missile capabilities as soon as next year. The whole world is out of any military option in North Korea the only thing left is economic, political, diplomatic pressure to China, but Kim Jong-un will never give up his nuclear weapons. Reporter: A pre-emptive strike by America could have catastrophic results, igniting a war, putting millions of people and tens of thousands of U.S. Troops in immediate danger. In some ways, there's no mistaking that tonight, what was already a crisis has just got worse. Tom? Ian, thank you.

