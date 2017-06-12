Transcript for A look at who writes the messages inside millions of Christmas Cards sent every year

Finally tonight, made in America Christmas, and those hallmark cards. Did you ever wonder who actually writes them? Christmas just a few weeks away. But for the tiny towns of Leavenworth, Kansas, and Lawrence, Kansas, they've been getting ready all year. Hallmark headquarters. 1,100 workers, bringing the snowmen to life. Every Christmas card written right here. And we wanted to meet the writers. First, heading into this hallmark store. Straight to the Christmas aisle. Good to see you. Happy holidays. Hallmark in business since 1910. Cofounder J.C. Hall, just 18 when he traveled from Nebraska to Kansas City. He gets off the train with a shoe box full of postcards and that's the start. That's the start. Reporter: With the help of his brother, they begin making and receiving a new kind of card, a greeting card that you put inside an envelope. All these years later, who is writing them? Andrew backburn, for eight years now. You kind of get into the spirit of Christmas a lot earlier than most people do. Reporter: His sister, mother and father, inspiration. I love what Andrew told us. Yes. Reporter: That it comes from his parents, that's his inspiration. Absolutely. Unfortunately, weir sold out, because it sold so well. Andrew's parents. . 12 1/2 years writing. From the wrying that I do, the lettering, the illustration, it happens right here. So, we have Amy's card right here. Reporter: True for me, too. And writing for 17 years now. I'm watching movies, you know, everybody loves to watch at Christmas time, I'm listening to favorite Christmas songs. Reporter: After you open her card and so many others, we open the gifts. Hi, David. Reporter: And so many of you sending us your one thing this year. Everything we purchased this year is made in America. Reporter: Many wrapped in hallmark paper. 700 million feet printed every year. All with three words in mind -- Made in America! We love it. And we want to note your one thing made in America under the tree this year. Send us your videos on our Facebook page. I'm David Muir. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.