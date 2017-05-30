6-year-old gears up to compete in national spelling bee contest

Edith Fuller became the youngest person to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee last year; she will compete again tomorrow.
1:42 | 05/30/17

Transcript for 6-year-old gears up to compete in national spelling bee contest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Edith Fuller became the youngest person to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee last year; she will compete again tomorrow.
