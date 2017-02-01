Transcript for The New Year Kicks Off With Treacherous Weather Around the Country

Good evening, and happy new year. I'm Cecilia Vega in for David. Tonight, 2017 kicking off with dangerous weather, reports of multiple tornadoes in Mississippi coming in at this hour, and severe storms. 14 million people in the threat zone. We just got hit by a roof. South of Dallas, powerful wind and rain slamming part of a gas station into a car, and not far from where those tornadoes were reported, this mangled farmhouse. While across the northern plains, heavy snow is falling. Today in east grand forks, Minnesota, that a virtual whiteout, and behind that storm, an arctic blast is on the way. ABC's Steve osunsami starts us off. Reporter: These are the blaring winds, some near 60 miles an hour, that tore through cities south of Dallas today -- knocking down power lines and cutting the lights. We've lost power. Reporter: Drivers taking cover at this gas station were hit by falling pieces. Oh, we just got hit by a roof! Reporter: Here's covington county, Mississippi this evening. This same severe weather system brought six inches of rain in a few short hours to parts of Alabama. I want you to see this. It is completely submerged, it is not passable. Reporter: Tonight, the Jackson, Alabama police department says they're dealing with a flood emergency. We're just asking everybody to stay in. Reporter: They're now having to rescue drivers who didn't listen. This is a prime example of why not to be out. Because we have a vehicle submerged in water at this time. Reporter: The rain and screaming winds brought traffic at gulf airports to a stop. The Gilliam family was stuck in the sky today, circling Houston, with a screaming baby. We got to circle for a long time, and deal with him crying even longer on the plane. Reporter: In Pensacola, where more severe weather is on the way, more than 30 homes were hit over the weekend. The winds knocked down large trees -- We have a big dent right here. Reporter: Over houses and cars. As the storm continues to move east, there's the threat of an isolated tornado tonight, but the greatest danger this evening is from the heavy rain. Thank you. Let's get right to ginger zee tracking and timing out these storms. What are you most worried about right now? Reporter: Se vececilia, I'm worried about the isolated tornado potential, and the storms that could produce 70 plus mile-an-hour winds. It extends into parts of Georgia. The flood watches, you could get two to six inches of rain that you see on the map there. It moves through South Carolina, parts of North Carolina and get gets out of our way. The next is the arctic blast that will make it feel like 28 below in Billings, Montana tomorrow morning. Wednesday morning, in Chicago, it will be zero, and it will be moderated, but cold until the end of the week. You will be following it. Ginger, thank you.

