Transcript for New York Times reports Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation

We begin with that breaking headline as we come on the air. Tonight, our team now confirming a report late today in the "The New York Times" that fired FBI director James Comey wrote a memo, documenting some of his interaction with president trump and tonight this question, did the president ask James Comey to, quote, let this go while talking about the investigation into this man, retired general Michael Flynn, and Russia. Flynn resigned a few days into the administration. Cecilia Vega leading us off. Tonight, another bombshell at the white house. ABC news confirms president trump allegedly suggested former FBI director James Comey shut down his investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. A source close to Comey tells ABC news, Comey wrote a memo in February the day after Flynn was fired. I hope you can let this go, the president allegedly told Comey. According the the source, he is a good guy. I hope you can let this go. The "The New York Times" who first reported the memo said it was part of a paper trail that Comey wanted to leave behind as to what he called improper influence into his investigation. The times didn't view a copy of that memo. But associates of Comey read it to a reporter. Tonight the white house is disputing the story. Saying in statement the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation involving general Flynn. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey. President trump said Comey was fired because he was not competent. Calling he Ima showboat. This galvanized many in the FBI. The acting director coming to Comey's defense last week. Is it the accurate that rank and file no longer supported director Comey. No sir, that's not accurate. Reporter: But you can't stop the FBI from doing the right thing. Let's get to Cecilia vegetable ga. The white house is denying this. The "The New York Times" report, partly today on two people who they say read the James Comey memo. Part of a paper trail that Comey documented as the times put it, improper efforts to influence the ongoing investigation into Flynn and Russia. Reporter: They didn't see this memo themselves but they source these two people they say they read it. The action has been has pouring in. They're talking about the possibility, raising the possibility of obstruction of justice. That's of course federal crime. One senator said we may be talking about an impeachment process. This just came in, I don't think we could be stunned anymore given the past week. The same reaction at the white house tonight. Another long night ahead for you, Cecilia. I want to bring if in Pierre Thomas, who covers the FBI. Pierre, you confirmed this evening that Comey did write a memo to document his interaction with president trump. The president trump allegedly asked him to go easy on Flynn. David, the source said he's seen the Comey memo. President trump allegedly saying, I hope you can let this go. He's a good guy. David, what you're seeing as a lot of people coming to the defense of Comey who believes he's a man of integrity and honor, not perfect. As for the mood at the FBI they're carrying on their work. A number of former FBI agents I talked with are extremely angry at how Comey was ha's firing was handled.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.